Cops’ dinner party ends in explosion

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A dinner party at the San Simon Municipal Police Station turned tragic on Tuesday evening when a gas cylinder explosion injured seven people, including a police major and three other officers.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. while the victims were preparing for the meal inside the station, according to the report received at the office of Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) director PBGen. Jose Hidalgo Jr.

An investigation revealed that a leaking butane cylinder attached to a portable stove caused the explosion.

Those injured include Maj. Leonardo Lacambra, town chief of police; Staff Sgt. Mary Jane Genobili; Staff Sgt. Jay-R Mabborang; Rolalyn Pascua; Marvin Novesteras; Rowena Ignacio Celestial; and Euis Pauig.

All victims sustained first-degree burns and were rushed to ASCOM Hospital in Apalit town by Bureau of Fire Protection personnel, the report said.

“Sa ngayon, under observation pa ang hepe ng San Simon police station at yung isang police officer at sibilyan (Right now, they are all under observation, including the San Simon Police station chief),” Hidalgo said, adding that the other victims have been discharged.

Hidalgo said he already instructed provincial director Col. Jay Dimaandal to investigate the incident and promptly submit a report to his office.