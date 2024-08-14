Marcos doubles Olympians’ cash windfall

The Office of the President (OP) gave at least P50 million in cash incentives to Filipino athletes who competed in the Paris Olympics.

According to Malacañang, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. doubled the cash incentives of Olympic medalists Carlos Yulo, Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio as a way of extending his gratitude for bringing pride and glory to the country in the biggest sports event in the world.

Yulo, a two-time gold medalist, received a total of P20 million while being conferred with the Presidential Medal of Merit.

Villegas and Petecio received P2 million each from the Chief Executive.

Their rewards are on top of what they are supposed to receive from the Philippine Sports Commission in accordance with Republic Act 10699, or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act.

“It’s on top of what is legally mandated,” Malacañang said.

“It’s the President’s recognition of their hard work and dedication that brought so much joy and pride to the entire nation.”

Meanwhile, other Olympians received P1 million each while their coaches received P500,000 each.

“I apologize if it is just a small amount. I know that P1 million is small if you compare it to your sacrifice and the experiences you went through. But for now, this is what we’ll do,” Marcos said.

The Filipinos finished at No. 37 with two gold and two bronze medals, their best finish in their 100 years of participation in the Summer Games.

Marcos said he wants the Olympic success to spark the improvement of the country’s sports program.

“If you can consider all of these athletes who have done so well and have made us so proud, there is no official technical support from the government. They did it on their own,” the President said.

“Of course, they get help. Sometimes, the government helps, but there is no formal structure to help our athletes and that is what we’re going to establish now.”

Aside from Yulo, Petecio and Villegas, other athletes who joined in the state dinner in the Palace were Samantha Catantan of fencing; Jarod Hatch and Kayla Sanchez of swimming; Ernest John Obiena, Lauren Hoffman and John Cabang Tolentino of athletics; Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam, and Hergie Bacyadan of boxing; John Ceniza, Elreen Ann Ando and Vanessa Palomar Sarno of weightlifting; Joanie Delgaco of rowing; and Kiyomi Watanabe of judo.

On the other hand, United States-based golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina and gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar failed to join the celebration.