‘Just Transition’ measure pushed amid PTMP issue

The National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) is calling for a “just transition” bill to protect jeepney drivers and operators affected by the government’s transport modernization program.

The Cooperatives Sectoral Council of the NAPC said Wednesday that transport groups oppose the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), citing the high cost of modern jeepneys as a threat to livelihoods.

“The workers who keep our economy running should not have to bear the brunt of this transformation,” the council said in a statement.

To ease concerns about the PTMP, the council proposed a Comprehensive National Transport Plan, increased public funding for the transportation sector, and the development of locally made jeepneys to reduce modernization costs.

These recommendations come as the Senate considers delaying the program’s implementation.

“While we acknowledge the legitimacy of the issues and understand the apprehensions of those calling for postponement or abolition of the modernization program, we, alongside the Philippine Cooperative Central Fund, the Philippine Cooperative Center, and the National Confederation of Transport workers Union, strongly oppose the Senate proposal for the suspension of the PTMP,” the council said.

The group argued that the modernization program can improve public transportation efficiency and that delays could hinder progress.

It also warned that operators and cooperatives who have already taken loans to comply with the PTMP could face financial difficulties if the program is delayed.

“The financial strain on these cooperatives is a major issue that must be addressed and resolved immediately,” the council said.

Last month, 22 senators approved Senate Resolution 1096, calling for a temporary suspension of the PTMP and a review of its impact.