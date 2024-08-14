AND THE WINNERS ARE...

… Lyceum of the Philippines-Laguna as Grand Champion, Non-Professional Category. Like Marriott, the school had to earn its fair share of medals before being recognized as this year’s best in the Non-Professional Category.

A distinction much coveted by every hotel, restaurant, resort and school serious about advancing its culinary arts program and becoming a haven for budding chefs.

Now on its 14th year, PCC has been an annual venue for culinary professionals and students to showcase their potentials and skills and be recognized for it. It started in 2010 with the Les Toque Blanches-Philippines (LTB-Philippines) taking the lead in partnership with the organizers of WOFEX, one of the biggest food expos in the metro, which now also has editions in the Visayas and Mindanao. They met in an event at Milky Way Makati, where WOFEX organizers broached the idea of a partnership to create a culinary competition to LTB-Philippines officials.