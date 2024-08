VIDEOS

Romance scams?

WATCH: On Tuesday, 13 August, 2024, NBI Director Jaime Santiago presented five foreign nationals and twenty-four Filipinos who were arrested in Kawit, Cavite for operating "scam showrooms." These individuals allegedly targeted victims through online romance scams and further deceived them with investment scams. The 29 suspects will face charges for violating the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (RA No. 12010) and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (RA No. 10175).