Vienna Opera Ball stalwart Lugner dies aged 91

Austrian construction tycoon and socialite Richard Lugner, who made headlines for bringing the world's VIPs to Vienna's famous Opera Ball, has died aged 91, according to local media citing family sources.

Lugner died in his Viennese villa on Monday, Austrian media reported, with conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer on X hailing the "successful" construction magnate as a "vibrant... Austrian original" who stayed "true to himself".

Born in Vienna on October 11, 1932, Lugner quickly made a name for himself in the construction business by focusing on small-scale projects amid the 1960s building boom, according to APA news agency.

In 1975, Lugner landed his first major coup, when he was commissioned to build the Vienna Islamic Centre, Austria's first and biggest mosque.

More than a decade later, he built his eponymous "Lugner City" shopping centre.

The eccentric 91-year-old was an integral part of Vienna's high society, with Lugner frequently dominating the headlines, including criticism he faced over his sexist comments.

A fan of the limelight, Lugner had been inviting the world's celebrities to the famous Vienna Opera Ball since 1992, most recently bringing Priscilla Presley to the event.

Former guests of Lugner include celebrities like Sophia Loren, Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian.

While the amount the tycoon paid his guests of honour has remained a closely guarded secret, he seized on the opportunity to promote his brand.

Lugner has been married six times, with tabloids focussing on the ups and downs of his turbulent love life he was keen to open up about.

During the late 1990s, Lugner first dabbled in politics, winning almost 10 percent of the presidential vote in 1998.

In 2016, he ran for president for a second time, but finished last, securing just over two percent.

In recent months, Lugner was reportedly battling several health problems and underwent heart surgery.