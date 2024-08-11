DSWD hails Olympian, 4Ps beneficiary Sarno

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) praised weightlifter Vanessa Sarno for her participation in the women's 71kg weightlifting event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The agency noted in a Facebook post on Saturday, 10 August, that the Olympian hails from a household in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, that benefited from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the national poverty reduction initiative.

“Maraming salamat sa laban, Vanessa Sarno! Ang iyong pagsabak sa women's 71kg division weightlifting sa Paris 2024 Olympic Games ay isang inspirasyon para sa bawat Pilipino, higit lalo sa mga 4Ps households,” the Facebook post read.

The DSWD's post also noted that Vanessa’s two younger siblings are 4Ps beneficiaries, and her mother, a solo parent, heads the household.

“Mabuhay ka, Vanessa! Kasama mo ang buong 4Ps family sa iyong naging laban para sa Pilipinas!” the DSWD-4Ps added.

Vanessa Sarno is a two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist.

The 4Ps program provides conditional cash transfers to poor households for up to seven years, aiming to improve health, nutrition, and education.

As of 31 May, 202, the program supports 4.3 million household beneficiaries nationwide with conditional cash grants.