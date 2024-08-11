Bong Go proposes post-Olympics evaluation

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go announced plans to conduct a comprehensive post-evaluation of the government's and stakeholders' efforts in preparing and supporting the 2024 Paris Olympics delegation.

Go, Chair of the Senate Committee for Sports, noted that there were areas for improvement in supporting Filipino athletes.

"Kung kinakailangan, bubusisiin natin ito sa komite pagkatapos ng Paris Olympics at magsasagawa tayo ng post-evaluation kung paano maiiwasan ang ganitong kakulangan at paano pa mas mapapabuti ang suporta sa ating mga atleta," Go stated.

Go emphasized that the initiative aims to enhance preparations and support for Philippine athletes in future international competitions. He also stressed the importance of learning from past experiences, addressing gaps in current sports programs, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders to boost Philippine sports.

"Hindi po natin nais magsisihan. Ang gusto lang natin ay maibigay ang sapat na suporta sa ating mga magigiting na atleta na bitbit ang karangalan ng ating bansa. Once in a lifetime lang po ang mga oportunidad na ito na makasali sa Olympics o iba pang international competitions. Ibigay na po natin ang buong suporta na nararapat!” he added.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Go has consistently advocated for increased funding for sports programs, including an additional P30 million for the 2024 Olympics in this year’s national budget. This funding aims to improve Filipino athletes' preparation and performance on the international stage, while also launching programs to cultivate young sports talents at the grassroots level.

In June, Go partnered with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to provide additional financial support of P500,000 to each Filipino Olympian for their preparations for the Paris Olympics. Last week, they extended the same support to each Filipino para-athlete competing in the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympic Games through Go’s initiative with PSC.

Golf Uniforms Controversy

Senator Go highlighted the need for improvement in the provision of proper uniforms for Filipino athletes, following criticism sparked by a viral video. The video, posted by the mother of golfer Dottie Ardina, revealed that Ardina and fellow golfer Bianca Pagdanganan had to use double-sided tape to affix the Philippine flag to their generic golf outfits due to the lack of official uniforms.

"Nabigla ako at labis na nalungkot nang malaman ko ang sitwasyon hinggil sa kawalan ng mga uniporme ng ating mga golfer sa Paris 2024 Olympics,” Go expressed.

The senator underscored the importance of uniforms as a national symbol. "Malaking bagay ang uniporme, kasi andun ang bandila ng Pilipinas. Iyon ang sumisimbulo sa bansang kanilang inirerepresenta."

“Kaya ang tanong ko ngayon sa Philippine Sports Commission at sa concerned national sports association: Ano ang nangyari?” he added.

Go assured that the Senate Committee on Sports would conduct a thorough review and post-evaluation after the Olympics to prevent such issues in the future and enhance support for athletes in other international competitions.