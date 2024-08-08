PCG member detained for rape, murder suspicion

General Santos City — A Philippine Coast Guard-Southern Mindanao personnel, identified as Mohammad Nazid, 30, was arrested by the General Santos City Police Office following an arrest warrant for rape. Nazid, a married resident of the city, was apprehended at the Coast Guard Station at Makar Wharf, Barangay Labangal, through the cooperation of the PCG.

In addition to the rape charges, the General Santos City Police also implicated Nazid in the killing of Patrolman Jobert Moremonte, who was shot in Barangay Baluan earlier over the weekend.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) had previously detained Nazid for illegal cigarette importation.

Captain Dennis Pandeagua, Commander of the PCG District Southern Mindanao, stated that the PCG is preparing administrative charges against the suspect. The court in General Santos City has denied bail for Nazid.