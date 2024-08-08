COS returns to New York Fashion Week for third year

COS returns to New York Fashion Week in September to launch its Autumn Winter 2024 mainline and Atelier collections on the runway. Following its debut show at NYFW in September 2022, the London-based fashion brand is set to present its winter collections as part of the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) official schedule, engaging with communities at the forefront of fashion, art, music and design.

COS Design director Karin Gustafsson comments, “New York is a dynamic city with so much character — it’s a place of inspiration, full of interesting and creative people. We are honored to return for our third year, bringing the collections to life on the runway at an exciting new location.”

CFDA chief executive officer Steven Kolb comments, “The CFDA is delighted to welcome COS back to the Official NYFW Schedule. The brand’s international presence strengthens the overall week for our designers, and their commitment to making New York City the home for their collection showcases over the years is a testament to the power and appeal of our city as a global stage for creativity and business.”

The show will take place on 10 September at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live on cos.com.