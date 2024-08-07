Petecio bows out, settles for bronze

Nesthy Petecio settled for a bronze medal after falling prey to a young and inexperienced Julia Szeremeta of Poland in a stinging 1–4 split decision semifinal upset loss in the Paris Olympics women’s boxing 57-kilogram class early Thursday (Philippine time) at the Stade Roland Garros.

The Filipino failed to sustain her good start as the 20-year-old showboating Pole made her move in the next two rounds, landing better shots in a flurry of exchanges.

Petecio, 12 years her foe's senior, tried to slug it out inside but Szeremeta, who made history as Poland’s first female boxer to secure a medal in 32 years, was quick on her feet to keep her distance while throwing counters.

But despite the heartbreaking defeat, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist contributed another medal to hike the country’s collection to four.

Gymnast Carlos Yulo won two gold medals following his superb performance in floor exercise and vault in the Philippines’ historic Summer Games campaign.

Aira Villegas accounted for the other bronze finish after falling short in the women’s 50-kg. class semis.

Szemereta will face Lin Yu-Ting of Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match on Sunday.

Yu-Ting, a two-time Asian Games champion, used her long reach to pick on Turkey’s Esra Yildiz Kahraman and run away with a 5-0 unanimous decision win in the other semis pairing.

Petecio capped the Philippine boxers’ commendable campaign despite seeing the early exit of Tokyo silver medalist Carlo Paalam and 2020 edition bronze medalist Eumir Marcial.

Hergie Bacyadan also got eliminated in her first match in the Round of 16 in women’s 75kg.

The Davao del Sur native Petecio stormed into the medal rounds after a 5-0 domination of India's Jaismine Lamboria in the Round of 32, eliminating Frenchwoman Amina Zidani, 4-1, in the Round of 16 before hosing down China’s Zichun Xu quarterfinals, 5-0.