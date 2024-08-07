Big guns want strong finish

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

1 p.m. — Farm Fresh vs PLDT

3 p.m. — Creamline vs Nxled

5 p.m. — Galeries Tower vs Chery Tiggo

Already assured of the top three spots, powerhouse PLDT, Creamline and Chery Tiggo try to hurdle separate foes in Pool A and build momentum heading into the next round of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Locked in a three-way tie at the top spot after sporting identical 3-1 win-loss records, the fancied clubs are looking to end the initial stage on a winning note before facing Pool B’s lower three squads in the second play.

The High Speed Hitters get the first shot at priming up in the next round-robin phase when they take on streaking Farm Fresh at 1 p.m. while the surging Cool Smashers eye a fourth straight victory against skidding Nxled at 3 p.m.

Capping the triple-bill playdate is the showdown between the Crossover and winless Galeries Tower at 5 p.m.

PLDT will come into the match eager for a bounce back after suffering a painful, 19-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 10-15, loss at the hands of Chery Tiggo last Saturday which snapped its three-game winning streak.

And it won’t get any easier for the High Speed Hitters as the Foxies are on a roll winning back-to-back games over the Highrisers in five sets followed by a sweep over the Chameleons, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17, behind the combined offensive efforts of Colombian winger Yeny Murillo and opposite spiker Trisha Tubu for a 2-2 card.

PLDT’s Russian import Elena Samoilenko will need to be ready to trade missiles with Murillo and Farm Fresh’s young guns to get the team back on track. She will need all the help she can get from wingers Erika Santos, who is providing consistent support on scoring, Fiola Ceballos and middles Mika Reyes and Majoy Baron.

On the other hand, depleted Creamline is currently the hottest team in the bracket after racking up wins following an opening day loss to the High Speed Hitters.

The Cool Smashers beat Galeries Tower in four sets despite still missing key players Alyssa Valdez and Tots Carlos due to injuries, middle Pangs Panaga (personal reasons) and Alas Pilipinas members Jema Galanza and main setter Jia Morado-De Guzman.

Although Creamline is favored to come up with another victory over an opponent that has lost three straight games in four starts, head coach Sherwin Meneses is not taking Nxled lightly.

“I think we still have a lot of things to improve on. Number one is our service-receive because we had trouble with that against Galeries. It’s back to basics for us,” he said.

“Nxled may have only won one game but that team is a very tall team,” added Meneses, who will be pinning his hopes on American Erica Staunton and Bernadeth Pons following their scoring explosion the last time out.

Meanwhile, Chery Tiggo will bank on American Khat Bell, who dropped 39 points in the previous match, Ara Galang, Pauline Gaston and Mylene Paat to score a second straight win.

The Highrisers have yet to taste victory after four games.

PLDT, Creamline and Chery Tiggo are in Pool C in the carryover second round and will play Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho and Zus Coffee.

Farm Fresh, Galeries Tower and Nxled will be in Pool D with unbeaten Akari, Cignal and Capital1.