Short film celebrates achievements of female athletes at the Olympic Games

Alibaba Group, a leading e-commerce and technology company, and worldwide partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), premiered a short film, To the Greatness of HER.

The eight-minute video is dedicated to the evolution of gender equality since the 19th century. Leveraging Alibaba’s Cloud-based artificial intelligence, vintage photographs of female athletes’ achievements from past Olympic Games were colorized and restored in the short film and exhibited at the Alibaba Evening in Paris in line with the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Paris 2024).

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said, “To the Greatness of HER highlights the great progress of women in sports through the course of history. My heartfelt thanks go to our friends at Alibaba for using AI-powered technology to let the achievements of these women in sports shine through the full spectrum of colors. More importantly, the film allows us to reflect on one of the most important priorities of the Olympic community — empowering women in and through sports.”

“Gender equality is a team sport. We all have a role to play and we all have to lead by example. With this film, Alibaba is leading by example and using its technological expertise to highlight this important topic,” Bach added.

The IOC’s commitment to gender equality has significantly increased female athlete participations; from 2.2 percent in Paris 1900, when women athletes first competed for the modern Olympics, to 4.4 percent in Paris 1924, exactly a century ago when the city last hosted the Games, to a notable 50 percent at the current Olympic Games Paris 2024, as the IOC has distributed quotas evenly between female and male athletes for the first time.

To commemorate this milestone, Alibaba created the short film featuring three prominent female athletes —Zhang Shan from China, Kathrine Switzer from the United States and Suzanne Lenglen from France.

Shan is an Olympic champion who made history at the Olympic Games Barcelona 1992 by winning the gold medal in a mixed-gender skeet shooting event.

“When I competed in the Olympic Games Barcelona 1992 for the mixed skeet shooting title, I didn’t do it to prove anything. I simply love the sport. By reliving that moment, I hope we can encourage more people to pursue the sports that they are passionate about,” said Zhang at Alibaba Evening.

Switzer, a marathon runner, author and advocator for women in sports, made history in 1967 as the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon. Despite an official’s attempt to remove her, she finished, sparking a movement for gender equality in sports and leading to the inclusion of the women’s marathon in the Olympics.

“Women in sports have come a long way since I first ran the Boston Marathon in 1967. It’s been great to see how many have really reached for the heights and competed in the Olympic Games. Seeing these historical photos renewed by technology enables us to reflect on how far we’ve come and to continue the progress of bringing sport opportunities to more women worldwide,” she said at the event.

Premiered at the Alibaba Evening, the short film employs Cloud-based AI technologies to restore old photos from historical archives through critical steps including clarity processing to enhance image resolution and colorizing grayscale images with vibrant colors using advanced AI models.

Alibaba Group is committed to fostering a culture that values diversity, equity and inclusion for employees to grow, create value and get support and care. At Alibaba, women account for 47.2 percent of its total employees. Women’s innovation and leadership are playing an increasingly important role in company development, with 41.4 percent of management and 30 percent of the board of directors of the Group are female.

Alibaba Cloud is also partnering with the IOC to harness its Cloud-based AI for transforming sports archiving by revitalizing historical moments from Paris 1924. Through Alibaba Cloud’s deep learning models, the selected Olympic archive footage from Paris 1924 have been restored and colorized, breathing new life into these historical moments and allowing audiences to fully experience and relive Olympic history through AI innovation.

To revive the dynamic Olympic moments from a century past, Alibaba Cloud leveraged its self-proprietary imperfection detection and correction technology for greyscale films and a sophisticated video restoration model to eradicate video imperfections, reduce noise and enhance resolution. It also applied its cutting-edge video colorization models to ensure precise color fidelity and to seamlessly extend the colorization from select keyframes across the entire footage, achieving consistency and vibrancy throughout the video segments.

Since Alibaba Group’s worldwide partnership with the IOC started in 2017, its Cloud division has been supporting digitalization of the Olympics with its proven cloud technologies. Alibaba Cloud is committed to help transforming the experience of the Olympic Games further by not only making Paris 2024 even more efficient and engaging, but also promoting inclusivity through creating more meaningful and memorable experience for everyone involved.