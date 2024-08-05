PNSC KICKS OFF

LOOK: Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) director-general, Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu, leads the kick-off ceremony for this year's Philippine National Skills Competition (PNSC) at the TESDA Women's Center in Taguig City on Monday, 5 August 2024. The event proper will take place from 21 to 25 August at the World Trade Center. More than 200 competitors from across the country will gather to compete in 25 different skill areas. Prior to the official countdown for the 2024 PNSC, former winners in the WorldSkills were introduced, followed by a signing ceremony by various industry partners. Former WorldSkills winners who represented the country and attended the kick-off ceremony included Anthony Cabigayan, IT Software Solutions for Business, Medallion for Excellence WorldSkills ASEAN Bangkok 2018; Ana Claire Hernandez, Graphic Design Technology, Two-Time Silver Medalist and Two-Time Best of Nation Awardee, WorldSkills ASEAN Singapore 2023 and WorldSkills Asia Abu Dhabi 2023; Ramon Bong Bautista, Graphic Design Technology, Medallion for Excellence WorldSkills Kazan, Silver Medalist and Best of Nation WorldSkills ASEAN Bangkok 2018; and Patrick Neil Noceja, Web Technologies, Medallion for Excellence WorldSkills ASEAN Bangkok 2018. The winners of this year's PNSC will be representing the country in the upcoming 2025 ASEAN Skills Competition. KING RODRIGUEZ