P35M in Megaworld rewards await Olympic winner Yulo

Following Carlos Yulo's historic two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Megaworld Corporation has announced that it will upgrade his reward from a P24-million condo to a package worth P35 million.

Yulo will now receive a three-bedroom unit on a premier residential property within the 50-hectare McKinley Hill development.

The condominium unit will be designed and fully furnished with appliances, furniture, and fixtures. Additionally, the unit will come with two balconies, a separate room for a domestic helper, and a parking slot, all worth P32 million.

Aside from the fully furnished condo unit, Megaworld will also award Yulo a P3-million cash prize.

"Since this is a very significant milestone in the history of Philippine sports to have two gold Olympic medals during our 100th year of participation as a country in the Olympics, which also coincides with our company's 35th anniversary this year, we are boosting our reward for Carlos Yulo now totaling to P35 million,” Megaworld President Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso said.

“He truly deserves this and we will always be proud of him for taking Filipino excellence to the next level,” she added.

At the Bercy Arena on Sunday, Carlos Yulo made history by becoming the first Filipino to win two Olympic gold medals in men's artistic gymnastics.