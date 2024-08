Lin assured of Olympic bronze medal

PARIS, France (AFP) — Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting became the second fighter at the center of a Paris Olympics gender row to guarantee herself a medal after convincingly winning her quarterfinal on Sunday.

Lin, who together with Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is at the center of a storm over their eligibility, defeated Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva on a unanimous points decision to reach the semi-finals of the women’s 57-kilogram category.

With her second win of the tournament, the 28-year-old Lin is certain to win a medal because losing semi-finalists in the boxing take home bronze.

After a scrappy and tetchy fight, the 34-year-old Staneva made an X sign with her fingers to the crowd and, clearly angry, declined to speak to reporters.

But her coach Borislav Georgiev held a piece of paper with the words: “I’m XX. Save women’s sport.”

In most cases, males have both an X and Y chromosome, while females have two X chromosomes.

Khelif, who boxes again on Tuesday, is also guaranteed at least bronze after winning her quarterfinal in the women’s 66-kg division.

Khelif and Lin were disqualified from last year’s world championships after failing gender eligibility tests, but were cleared to box in the French capital.

They also competed at the Tokyo Games in 2021 but did not win medals.

Neither boxer is known to identify as transgender and the exact nature of the test they failed previously is unclear.

After Staneva’s defeat, Bulgarian president Rumen Radev weighed into the debate, sending congratulations for her “fighting spirit.”

“She had the courage to fight not only for victory... but also to defend normality and the Olympic principles in sport,” he wrote on Facebook.

Lin will face Turkey’s Esra Yildiz Kahraman on Wednesday in the semifinals.

The Taiwanese said she appreciated the support from people back home, where she has had the public backing of the government and fans.

“I just know that everyone is cheering for me and I know that all the people in Taiwan are behind me and support me,” she said.