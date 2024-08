WATCH: PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial clarified that a 4-point shot will still count as a triple in the all-time 3-point scoring race. The PBA will introduce this innovation in the upcoming Governors' Cup. San Miguel guard Marcio Lassiter is currently third on the all-time list with 1,227 triples, behind Allan Caidic (1,242) and leader Jimmy Alapag (1,250). Mark Escarlote