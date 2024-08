LOOK: Childhood friends Abdul Raheem Dirangaren, 9, and Jomar Lampatan, 11, race on the pathwalk near the Pasig River on Sunday, 4 August 2024. These elementary students from Ilaya Barangka Elementary School in Mandaluyong City said Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo inspired them. They are now dreaming of competing in the Olympics when they grow older, aside from becoming soldiers. KING RODRIGUEZ