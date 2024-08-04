Team USA to face Brazil in Olympics knockout phase

The unbeaten USA squad led by NBA superstar LeBron James will play Brazil on Tuesday in the quarter-finals of the men's basketball competition at the Paris Olympics, after the draw on Saturday.

The Americans, who have arguably brought their strongest team to an Olympics since Michael Jordan's 1992 Dream Team, made it three wins out of three in the group phase by easing past Puerto Rico 104-83 on Saturday.

The reigning champions' game against the Brazilians tips off at 1930 GMT.

Host nation France, who have 7ft 4in NBA rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama in their lineup, play Canada, also on Tuesday.

Serbia face Australia while Greece and their talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo will need to get past World Cup holders Germany to reach the semi-finals, with their game tipping off first on Tuesday at 0900 GMT.

The basketball competition shifts to Paris for the knockout phase after group play took place near the northern French city of Lille.