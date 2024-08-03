Villegas assured of Paris medal

Aira Villegas moved closer to the country’s second gold medal after beating Wassila Lkhadiri of France, 3-2, in the quarterfinals of the women's 50-kilogram class early Sunday at the North Paris Arena.

Villegas, one of the only two Filipino boxers left standing, silenced the hometown crowd with her spectacular display of boxing prowess, ensuring that she will take home at least a bronze medal.

She will face Buze Nas Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semifinals, with a chance to win the country’s second gold medal in her first Olympic participation.

Prior to this, Villegas defeated Morocco's Yasmine Mouttaki in the Round of 32 and Algeria's Roumaysa Boualam in the Round of 16.