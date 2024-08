WATCH: Chairmen of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Councils in Limay, Bataan, collaborated on Saturday to create oil spill booms using coconut husks and PET bottles at the local fishport. The Limay fishing community, severely impacted by reduced market catches due to the oil spill threat, is taking proactive measures. The national government is conducting tests on water and marine resources to ensure consumer safety. Jonas Reyes