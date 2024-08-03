Bachmann: We’re not yet done

Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann lauded Carlos Yulo for winning the country’s second gold medal in the men’s floor exercise event in the Paris Olympics late Saturday at the Bercy Arena.

But Bachmann stressed that the job is far from over.

The PSC chief said Yulo can still achieve a golden double by winning the vault event on Sunday. Additionally, other Filipino athletes like pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena and boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas are still in the thick of the battle, giving the country a good chance of winning multiple medals.

Villegas, in fact, just secured at least a bronze medal following a unanimous decision win over Wassila Lkhadiri of France in the quarterfinals of the women’s 50-kilogram event.

She will face Buze Nas Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semifinals for a chance to advance to the gold medal match.

“The whole nation is very proud of Carlos Yulo’s golden performance but he is not yet done, and so is the Philippines’ campaign in the Paris Olympics,” Bachmann, son of an Olympian, said in a statement.

“The achievement is just the start of our country’s quest in writing another Olympic history. This is the fruit of everyone’s support and with this win, it has made the collective effort of everyone involved really special.”

He added that the goal of Team Philippines is to sustain the momentum gained by Hidilyn Diaz’s feat in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

“The goal since all our athletes qualified for Paris 2024 is to continue the success of the past,” he said.

“The whole nation rallied behind them, and we now celebrate this achievement with pride and honor.”

“Congratulations to Carlos Yulo and congratulations to our country! Tuloy and tagumpay!”