Villegas pulls upset on 29th Birthday

Boxer Aira Villegas' 29th birthday just got a bit more special as she earned a unanimous decision over No. 2 Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria in the Round of 16 of the women's 50-kilogram division of the Paris Olympics at the North Paris Arena early Friday (Manila time).

Villegas made a strong impression in the first round, landing powerful hits on her Algerian opponent and dominating from start to finish.

The pride of Tacloban City will go up against home bet Wassila Lkhadiri on Sunday at 3:20 a.m. for a chance to secure at least a bronze medal.