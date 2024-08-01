No time to relax for Paalam

PARIS, France — Carlo Paalam promised not to relax or lower his guards even as he has got past the top favorite in their weight category in the Paris Olympics.

Paalam is keeping a mindset that there’s no easy bout in the Olympics and he’d rather focus on the task at hand.

“Lahat ng nandito naka-prepara, gagawin ko lang ang best ko sa bawat laban,” said Paalam, reaching the 57kg quarterfinals with a unanimous win over Commonwealth Games titlist Jude Gallagher of Ireland Wednesday at the Paris North Arena.

Up next for Paalam is Australian Charlie Senior, 4-1 winner over Belgian Vasile Usturoi.

A win will assure Paalam of a bronze medal, if ever his second Olympic podium finish after winning silver in Tokyo in 2021.

But like against Gallagher, the Takalag, Bukidnon bet will be giving much in height and reach versus the 22-year-old 5-foot-10 Senior, gold medalist in the 2023 Pacific Games.

Nonetheless, Elmer Pamisa, Paalam’s discoverer in Cagayan de Oro and who has since been guiding the young fighter in his journey, is confident the Filipino bet can handle Senior.

“Suki niya yan sa training,” said Pamisa of Paalam’s good stand versus Senior in training in Germany in the run-up to the Games.

Paalam may use the same strategy he did in his first bout.

“Malaki at magaling kaya pina-open ko muna,” said Paalam of Gallagher. “Pinapa-open ko, matamaan man ako, clear punch yung balik ko,” Paalam pointed out.

“Nag-o-open ako (to bait him), pag-suntok niya, bawi ako ng dalawang clear punch.” It was a strategy that worked, leading to Paalam drawing the nod of all five judges.

His chase for Paris gold is off and running.