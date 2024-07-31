U.S. provides P55-M aid to ‘Carina’ victims

The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing P55 million ($1 million) in humanitarian aid to communities affected by widespread flooding triggered by typhoon “Carina,” known internationally as Gaemi.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his visit to Manila on 30 July, the assistance will address the immediate needs of affected and vulnerable communities in Bulacan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, the National Capital Region and Pampanga.

Through this funding, USAID, in partnership with Catholic Relief Services and Action Against Hunger, will provide families with access to food aid, hygiene kits, emergency shelter kits, clean water, and one-time cash transfers that will allow them to recover from the disaster safely and with dignity.

“The United States is providing $1 million to ensure life-saving assistance reaches families across the archipelago who have been devastated by severe flooding and landslides,” said USAID Acting Mission Director Betty Chung. “We are committed to working with the Philippine government and people as they rebuild and recover from this disaster.”

Since 16 July, USAID has been providing logistical assistance to the Philippines’ Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development in response to catastrophic floods and rains in Mindanao and Central Luzon.

USAID also supported the International Organization for Migration in distributing 700 shelter-grade tarpaulins and the World Food Program in transporting 30,000 family food packs to communities in Mindanao.

Typhoon “Carina” enhanced the southwest monsoon and caused heavy rainfall, massive flooding, and landslides across the Philippines that killed at least 14 people and displaced more than 700,000, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s latest assessments.

USAID has provided over P3 billion ($50 million) in disaster relief and recovery aid for the Philippines since 2021. It continues to partner with the Philippine government in enhancing disaster resilience in communities across the country.