PhilHealth to recommend reduced contribution

“Every peso counts.” This was the response of Senate Committee on Health Chairperson Senator Christopher “Bong” Go as he closed the 30 July Senate hearing on the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act, or Republic Act 11223.

Go made the remarks after securing a commitment from Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) CEO and President Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr. that he will immediately recommend to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. the reduction of premium rate contributions of members in light of revelations of around P500 billion PhilHealth Reserve Fund and the transfer of the P90 billion excess government subsidy for PhilHealth to the National Treasury.

In his opening statement, Senator Go asked PhilHealth to suspend the implementation of its 5 percent increase in the premium contribution, which took effect starting 1 January this year.

Senator Go is also a co-author and co-sponsor of Senate Bill 2620 which adjusts premium contribution rates and mandates that unpaid contributions of distressed migrant workers should not be collected upon their return to the country.

In 2021, former President Rodrigo Duterte ordered PhilHealth to defer the scheduled increase in the premium contributions for that year after Senator Go had appealed to government finance managers and fellow legislators to highly consider the deferment.

Senator Go, popularly known as Mr. Malasakit because of his empathy towards poor and disadvantaged Filipinos, has expressed his concern with inflation, or the spiraling increase in the prices of goods and services, including health services; and this is where PhilHealth plays a vital role.

As guardian of public health, Senator Go has raised on numerous occasions the issue of PhilHealth’s unutilized funds, questioning why resources meant to assist sick Filipinos were left unused.

Part of the Senate inquiry aims to seek an explanation from the Executive on the unutilized funds of PhilHealth while many patients are struggling to pay for hospitalization and medical bills.

Meanwhile, Go assisted 2,500 indigent residents composed of farmers, fisherfolks, barangay nutrition scholars and barangay health workers in Sta. Cruz, Laguna, right after aiding displaced workers in the nearby town of Pila last Monday, 29 July.

The provincial government led by Gov. Ramil Hernandez, in partnership with Senator Go, also distributed financial aid to the indigent residents. In his speech, Senator Go expressed his gratitude to all local officials involved in this effort, including Congresswoman Ruth Hernandez, among others.