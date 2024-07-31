PCSO conducts relief drives for Carina victims

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), led by General Manager Melquiades Robles, led a Typhoon Carina relief drive in Camanava and other areas on Thursday, 26 July.

The government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) distributed relief goods in plastic water pails in Valenzuela and Navotas.

This relief effort follows Robles' directive to all PCSO branch offices and small-town lottery-authorized agent corporations (STL-AACs) to conduct relief drives in their areas, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s order to ensure prompt aid to typhoon-affected families.

As part of their drive, Robles handed over 500 relief packs to Valenzuela Mayor Wesley Gatchalian at the Valenzuela Alert Center and 500 more to Jennifer Serrano, who represented Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco.

Additional 150 packs were given to Chairwoman Florida Casaje of Barangay Damayan in Frisco, Quezon City.

"Our branch offices with STL-AACs are simultaneously conducting relief drives nationwide," Robles stated.

In response to Robles’ call, various PCSO branches and STL-AACs have distributed relief, including PCSO Rizal Branch, PCSO STL-AAC Greatminds Games and Amusement Corp., alongside Muntinlupa Vice Mayor Artemio Simundac, and PCSO La Union Branch.