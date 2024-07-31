PBBM urged: Solarize our schools

Following the devastating effects of Super Typhoon Carina to Philippine schools, SAVE Ph, a youth environmental organization, urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to “solarize all schools.”

In his third State of the Nation Address, Marcos said in his speech that, “solar-powered electricity must now be standard features in our schools and in our classrooms.”

“Enough of lip service. Solarizing our schools and shifting to renewable energy should be the administration’s top priority to ensure that our schools and communities are more resilient to the impacts of climate change,” SAVE Ph lead convenor Zyoen Garcia said.

According to the Department of Education (DepEd), 1,063 schools nationwide were unable to open classes after being hit by Super Typhoon Carina.

“The dismal performance of the opening of classes only proves how incoherent our national policies are,” Garcia argued.

“While we laud President Marcos’ recognition of the need to power our schools with renewable energy, he must practice what he preaches,” Garcia added.

DRRM ‘not enough’ to solve climate crisis

SAVE Ph maintained that focusing solely on evacuation plans and disaster risk management, while crucial, does not address the root causes of climate change and its broader effects.

“As a country hit by more than 20 typhoons per year, the government will do well by going beyond nearsighted disaster risk reduction management to build climate mitigation and adaptation strategies that guarantee resilient communities,” Garcia pointed out.

“Typhoon Carina left a trail of devastation in its wake that exposed the weaknesses of the government’s climate efforts and these must be corrected if we seek to survive the climate crisis.”

DepEd said 832 public schools in areas affected by the impact last week of Super Typhoon Carina have decided to postpone their opening, supposedly scheduled on 29 July, to allow the rehabilitation and cleanup of affected facilities.