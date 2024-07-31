Feeding the hungry

In the Bible, Jesus said, “Feed the hungry.” And that is exactly what chef Myke “Tatung” Sarthou did in the aftermath of typhoon “Carina,” who wreaked havoc on many parts of the Philippines when it joined forces with the habagat (southwest monsoon) to bring insurmountable rains and strong winds for days that did not seem to want to let up. When it finally did, it left the country in shambles, with floodwaters that did not recede fast enough, and mounds of mud, damaged furniture and appliances, soiled clothes, destroyed homes, and lost lives to deal with.

In the midst of picking up the pieces so that life may go on, hunger. This was where Chef Tatung came in. Not many people know it, but he has had Sulong Simpol for quite some time now and has organized several feeding programs for typhoon victims in the past. So, when typhoon “Carina,” in tandem with the habagat, started sending torrential rains down and causing flash floods around Metro Manila, its surrounding provinces and the whole of central and northern Luzon, Chef Tatung knew that it was going to be devastating. He lay awake at dawn, thinking of how many people out there are experiencing the wrath of the typhoon. He knew that he could — and should — help in the best way he knew how, and that is to feed the hungry. So he immediately went to work, mobilizing the kitchens of the restaurants he co-owned, such as Lore, Azadore and Pandan Asian Café. He announced his project on his social media platforms and appealed for donations, and these came in droves almost immediately. Cooking quickly commenced. Although some of his staff were also personally affected by the wrath of the storm, they still managed to make things happen somehow.

Before he knew it, the team was already at the San Roque Elementary School in San Roque, Marikina, handing out 300 bowls of lugaw with egg to evacuees who have fled their homes and sought safer grounds in the evacuation center.