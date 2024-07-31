Eligible Filipino voters now at 68-M — Comelec

There are a total of 68 million eligible Filipino voters for the 2025 polls, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported Wednesday.

In a televised briefing, Comelec Spokesperson, Atty. Rex Laudiangco, said the number is expected to be reduced due to deactivation.

“But if the applications that we have received can be added and approved by those who have just registered now, which reaches around 4.8 million, it is not far that we may reach around 66 to 68 million again when the 2025 elections come,” Laudiangco said in Filipino.

Laudiangco explained that the reactivation process has to go through the Election Registration Board (ERB) hearings.

“Everyone who applied since last July 15, our ERB hearing is on August 15. So expect your names to be posted in the next few days in the barangays where you registered or where we reactivated,” he said.

“There will be another hearing on August 15; after that, we will post what we call lists of voters before the election again,” he added.

Laudiangco said the poll body will reopen its precinct finder to know exactly where the voters will vote, which precinct, and what is the status of their registration.