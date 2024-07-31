Duterte son not surprised by Trillanes charges

Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte stressed Wednesday that the criminal charges lodged against him by former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV were no longer a surprise.

Trillanes sued Duterte and Mans Carpio, the husband of the latter’s sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, before the Department of Justice on Wednesday for allegedly acting in cahoots in the smuggling of 600 kilos of shabu in Valenzuela City in 2017.

Former Bureau of Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon and seven others were named respondents in the case.

Duterte saw the filing of charges against him as a “welcome development” as the case would finally reach the proper forum.

“Mas maganda ito dahil sa Korte ng Pilipinas ang pagdinig at hindi sa korte ng Facebook at utak ng isang trililing na sundalong kanin,” the lawmaker said.

“This move will allow us to address these accusations through the proper legal channels, ensuring that the truth will prevail.”