Congestion in Cordillera jails decrease

BAGUIO CITY — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP)-Cordillera disclosed that there is a 10 percent decrease in the congestion rates of jails in the entire region.

Based on the data of BJMP-Cordillera as of June 2024, from 140 percent congestion fell to 120 percent. BJMP-Cordillera regional director Kenneth Bid-ing said it can be attributed to the speeding-up of their paralegal services.

Bid-ing however said that there is still a need of additional facilities in order to lessen the congestion further.

At present, there are 913 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in the entire region. Of this, 812 are males while 100 females detained in the different jail facilities in the Cordillera.

Only one minor or a Child In-Conflict with the Law is in the appropriate facility. Bid-ing hopes the number of PDLs will not increase.

Bid-ing said that the BJMP-Cordillera continues to provide more services to the PDLs and also the public. He said they are collaborating with other agencies to ensure the welfare and rehabilitation of PDLs.

They also conduct skills and livelihood trainings for the PDLs. Bid-ing reported that as of June 2024, 173 eligible PDLs across the region are enrolled in various formal education levels.

According to Bid-ing, they are also giving employment referrals to PDLs after their release and ensure their successful reintegration into society.