Yulo guns for all-around gold

PARIS, France — Carlos Yulo competes on Wednesday in the first of his three final events in the 2024 Olympics artistic gymnastics — all events with keen eyes on him as he performs the floor exercise and the vault.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion is realistic saying Yulo has a slim chance in the all-around competition.

But Yulo will be there in what could well be a preview to an anticipated Yulo moment in floor exercise and vault finals at the Bercy Arena this weekend.

The all-around championship, featuring 24 finalists, is expected to be a showdown among the Chinese and Japanese aces with Fil-British bet Jake Jarman as a dark horse.

Daiki Hashimoto has a shot at becoming the third Japanese to be back-to-back champ in this event.

Sawao Kato achieved the feat in 1968 and 1972, then Kohei Uchimura replicated it in 2012 and 2016.

Shinnosuke Oka is another Japanese contender in the all-events topped by Boheng Zhang of China in the qualifying, with compatriot Ruoteng Xiao coming at fourth.

Also in the mix in the final are Great Britain’s Joe Fraser, Ukraine’s Oleg Verniaiev and Illia Kovtun, Italians Yumin Abbadini and Mario Macchiati, Americans Frederick Richard and Paul Juda, Swiss Matteo Giubellini and Florian Langenegger, Hungarian Krisztofer Meszaros, Australia’s Jesse Moore, the Netherland’s Casimir Schmidt and Frank Rijken, Kazakhtan's Milad Karimi, Brazil’s Diogo Soares, Canada’s Felix Dolci and Rene Cournoyer, and Germany’s Nils Dunkel.

Zhang had a qualifying score of 88.597 as against Yulo’s 83.631. Oka scored 86.865; Hashimoto, 85.064; Xiao, 84.898; and Jarman, 84.897.