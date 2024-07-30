LOOK: In a shocking revelation, Jestin Imus Aquino admitted he received money and cars from former Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez in exchange for false testimony against his father, Jaime Aquino, a media personality who filed charges against the former governor. He showed photos of peso bill bundles and cars to the media during a press conference at the Aristocrat in Manila on Tuesday, 30 July 2024, to support his revelation. Accompanied by his lawyer, Jestin announced that he filed cases against some individuals, including former governor Suarez, for serious violations of RA 9516 (evidence planting) and RA 10591 (the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act). He also asked for forgiveness from his father. KING RODRIGUEZ