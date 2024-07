LOOK: Estero ranger, Almario Villarejo, 50, of the DENR, who was photographed by DAILY TRIBUNE in May cleaning floating garbage in Estero de Santa Clara in Manila, is back to do another round of cleaning. He said the cause of garbage accumulation in the estero is the damaged pumping station. The foul odor coming from the estero has been a major issue among residents of Barangay 883. KING RODRIGUEZ