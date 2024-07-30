NHMFC: Carina victims get one-month payment moratorium

The National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC) has announced a one-month moratorium on monthly amortization payments for housing loan borrowers impacted by Typhoon Carina and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon or Habagat.

NHMFC President Renato L. Tobias issued Corporate Circular No. 093 on July 26, 2024, instructing the Collection and Accounts Management Group (CAMG) to identify borrowers whose properties lie in areas declared under a state of calamity. This initiative aligns with the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP) of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

Borrowers in the affected regions are automatically eligible for this moratorium.

NHMFC noted that, for those who choose to continue making payments during the moratorium period, they can do so through NHMFC offices, collection partners, the NHMFC Online Payment Facility, or via the GCash or Maya mobile apps.