Go facilitates funding for Zamboanga basketball league

In Barangay Tetuan, Zamboanga City, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go facilitated additional financial support for an inter-zone basketball league through the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

The league, held from July 20 to 29, featured teams from various zones and aimed to promote community unity and youth involvement in sports. Go, known for his advocacy in sports development, emphasized the transformative power of sports for youth and community cohesion.

“Sports can transform lives, providing our youth with pathways to growth and self-discovery. Through this initiative, we aim not just to foster potential athletes but to strengthen the fabric of our communities,” Go stated.

Organized by Barangay Captain RF Mariano and local leaders, the 'Go for Gold!' league used the PSC's support for uniforms, sports equipment, and cash prizes: P50,000 for the champion, P30,000 for the first runner-up, P20,000 for second place, and P10,000 as a consolation.

Go has been a proponent of grassroots sports for years, including authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum.

Additionally, Go sponsored Senate Bill No. 2514, the Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which passed the Senate on 20 May, 2024. This bill aims to create a structured national sports program to support grassroots development and identify elite athletes.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports and Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Go has advocated for increased funding for sports programs to enhance athletes' training and performance at both national and international levels.

“Isang beses lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kaya anumang tulong ang pwede nating ibigay sa kapwa, o anumang karangalan ang pwede nating ialay sa bansa, ay gawin at ibigay na natin ngayon,” he said.