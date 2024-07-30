DOH lauds SC ruling affirming FDA authority over tobacco products

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday lauded the ruling of the Supreme Court (SC) affirming the regulatory authority of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the health aspects of tobacco products in the country.

In a statement, the DOH said it recognizes this as “a significant victory for public health” and “a decisive step against the tobacco industry’s attempt to circumvent regulations.”

“We see this decision by the Supreme Court as a triumph of justice in favor of health for our people. We thank the wise Justices of the Supreme Court for this landmark decision,” DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

“This ruling not only supports the DOH and FDA’s efforts to protect public health, but also underscores our commitment tungo sa Bagong Pilipinas kung saan Bawat Buhay Mahalaga (through the new Philippines where every life is important),” Herbosa added.

The landmark ruling penned by Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F Leonen upheld the Court’s 2021 Decision.

By denying the motions for reconsideration filed by the Philippine Tobacco Institute, Inc. (PTI), the Court empowers the DOH and FDA to continue their crucial and Constitutional work to regulate tobacco products, thereby reducing the health risks associated with tobacco consumption.

The Decision promotes and guarantees the health of generations of Filipinos, both living today and yet to be born.

In line with the public health goal to protect Filipinos -- especially the youth -- from the harmful effects of smoke and emissions from tobacco products, vapor products, and heated tobacco products, this decision supports the gains of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act, the National Integrated Cancer Control Act, and many other health laws.

This also aligns with the Department’s 5th Action Agenda, “Pag-iwas sa Sakit,” by implementing healthy public policies and strengthening intersectoral action and health promotion governance at all levels.