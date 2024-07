Aira Villegas defeated Yasmine Mouttaki of Morroco via unanimous decision to advance to the Round of 16 of the women's 50-kilogram category of the Paris Olympics at the North Paris Arena early Monday.

This was the 28-year-old Villegas' first win in the Summer Games in her debut.

The Tacloban City naty will be going up against Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria in the Last 16 on 2 August at the same venue.