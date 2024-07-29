Filipina gymnasts bow out early

Gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Levi Ruivivar, and Emma Malabuyo fell short of moving onto the women's all-around despite their performances in the Paris Olympics at the Bercy Arena Sunday evening (Manila time).

All three gymnasts failed to crack into the Top 24 of the individual all-around after subdivision 3 in their debut in the Summer Games.

Ruivivar finished in 40th place with 51.099 points and garnered with 11.866 points on the balance beam, 12.433 points on the floor exercise, 13.200 points on the uneven bars and 13.600 points on vault.

Malabuyo finished at 41st place with 51.099 points with13.600 points in the vault, 12.233 points on the balance beam, 13.100 points on floor exercise, and 12.500 on the uneven bars.

Finnegan finished at 47th place with 50.498 points with 12.733 points, on the floor exercise, 11.466 points on the balance beam, 12.566 on the uneven bars, and 13.733 points on vault.

The three gymnasts weren't able to qualify for any apparatus final as their scores din not reach the top eight.

The Philippine delegation only has 18 athletes in contention after fencer Samantha Catantan lost to world No. 2 Arianna Errigo of Italy in the Round of 32 of the women's foil at the Grand Palais.