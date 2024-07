Three tugboats pull a barge over the Pasig River on Sunday, 28 July 2024. A recent incident at the F. Manalo Bridge in Pasig City, damaged by the collision of wayward barges and boats during Typhoon Carina, was ruled an accident by Grecile Christopher Damo, project manager of the DPWH Unified Project Management Office - Flood Control Management Cluster. He stated that the barges were tied according to standard operating procedure, but the incident is still being investigated. KING RODRIGUEZ