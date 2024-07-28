Silang town residents long for ex-mayor

Residents of Silang in Cavite are yearning for the return of former Mayor Omil Poblete after being caught in the crossfire of the two incumbent officials' controversy.

The Silanguenos' longing for the ex-mayor's return to lead the town was intensified by her immediate assistance during the recent calamity brought about by Typhoon Carina.

A number of residents took to social media to express their gratitude and appeal for the former mayor to run again in the coming elections.

"Yan ang tunay na Nanay ng Silang. Hindi nakakalimot (She is the true Mother of Silang. She never forgets)," said a netizen in her social media post.

Many other Silanguenos posted similar messages urging Poblete, whom they fondly called Nanay Omil, to make a comeback.

Many Silang residents are now complaining that the political controversy between the suspended mayor and the vice mayor, now acting as the town's mayor, is affecting the delivery of essential services, especially during the recent disaster caused by Carina.

"Silang needs a leader who can act swiftly, especially in providing immediate assistance when needed. That's why we're rooting for Nanay Omil," another netizen said.