LOOK: The Japanese Embassy in the Philippines, led by Ambassador Endo Kayuza, holds a welcome and send-off reception to returning and incoming participants of the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme at the Japanese ambassador's official residence in North Forbes Park, Makati City on Saturday, 27 July 2024. This year's JET Programme, which promotes grassroots international exchange between Japan and other countries, accepted 123 Filipinos out of over 7,000 applicants. KING RODRIGUEZ