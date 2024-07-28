BI to POGO workers: Leave the country voluntarily

Following President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s State of the Nation Address directive that banned all Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), Commissioner Norman Tansingco of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) advised all foreign nationals employed by internet gaming licensees (IGLs) and (POGOs) to voluntarily leave the country during their companies' wind-down periods to avoid arrest or deportation proceedings.

Tansingco explained that the BI would issue cancellation orders for all working visas under POGO or IGL companies, and that the firms would have to file for the downgrading of their employees' visas, after which workers must leave the country within 59 days.

The BI expects peaceful and voluntary compliance from most foreign workers. They did emphasize, however, that they would initiate deportation procedures against individuals who refused.

In compliance with SONA Directive No. PBBM-2024-058, the BI and other law enforcement authorities will intensify manhunt operations against illegal online gaming companies to deport foreign nationals still working in these establishments.

Tansingco said they will coordinate with other Philippine visa-issuing authorities to ensure proper implementation of the president’s directive.

The BI has requested from The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) a list of foreign nationals in its database who work in POGOs but whose licenses were either suspended or not renewed.

“We will work on this information to further track down other foreign nationals who might still be staying in the country illegally despite the closing down of their companies,” stated Tansingco.

Tansingco added that the Bureau expects more than 20,000 online gaming company workers to leave the country in the coming months following this development.