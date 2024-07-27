PHL conducts Ayungin resupply without incident

The Philippines conducted its first resupply operation for troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre post in Ayungin Shoal on Saturday, 27 July, 2024 without any incidents, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported.

This rotation and re-provisioning (RORE) mission in the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea occurred a week after the Philippines and China reached an understanding on maintaining peace and preventing hostile engagements in the South China Sea.

The mission used a civilian vessel, MV Lapu-Lapu, escorted by Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel BRP Cape Engaño.

“No untoward incidents were reported,” the DFA said.

“It was the first RORE mission conducted under the ambit of the understanding reached between the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China on principles and approaches for the conduct of RORE missions in Ayungin Shoal for the purpose of avoiding misunderstandings and miscalculations, without prejudice to national positions,” the statement added.

The DFA maintained that the recent RORE mission within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) was “lawful and routinary.”

The operation was credited to the professionalism of the men and women of the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard, and the close coordination among the National Security Council, the Department of National Defense, and the DFA.

This mission is the first resupply operation in Ayungin Shoal since an intense confrontation between the Philippine Navy and the China Coast Guard occurred there more than a month ago.

A Filipino navy member lost a thumb when a Chinese vessel intentionally rammed Philippine rigid hull boats, attempting to block the resupply operations on 17 June.

On Friday, DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Post-Ministerial Conference with China in Vientiane, Laos, where they highlighted the “long history of traditional friendship” between Manila and Beijing.