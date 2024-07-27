PAGCOR corrects POGO closure disinformation

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has condemned a disinformation campaign involving a fake memorandum allegedly ordering local government units (LGUs) to terminate Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) by August.

Atty. Jessa Mariz Fernandez, head of PAGCOR’s Offshore Gaming Licensing Department, clarified that the memo dated July 26 was a forgery of an earlier memorandum she issued on July 23, following the President’s State of the Nation Address.

“We have not issued a memorandum ordering LGUs to immediately close down POGO operations in their jurisdiction because the President’s order is very clear: We have until the end of the year to wind down POGO operations, and we will follow that,” Atty. Fernandez said.

The fake memo instructed select LGUs in Metro Manila to terminate POGO operations “within the first week of August.”

“This is a clear disinformation intended to create chaos and confusion,” Fernandez stated. “Whoever is behind this clearly has ulterior motives, and we shall ask the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate and unmask them to determine their motives.”

Fernandez noted that the fraudulent memo misused her July 23 letter to Internet Gaming Licensees and service providers, which stated that “pending finalization of the details and process of winding down, operations may remain in the status quo,” as per the President’s order to close down POGOs during his State of the Nation Address on July 22.

“We reiterate, and we advise our LGUs, that licensed IGLs can continue operating until we have determined the process of winding down their operations, which we currently have not yet finalized,” Atty. Fernandez affirmed.