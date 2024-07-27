No polling offices affected by Carina — Comelec

No polling offices have been affected by the onslaught of Supertyphoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon, known locally as habagat, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

“So far po wala naman (affected). Safe lahat ng records (So far no polling offices have been affected. All the records are safe,” Comelec Chairperson George Garcia stated in a Viber message to reporters.

On Wednesday, Comelec suspended the voter education and automated counting machine demonstration for indigenous peoples in Pampanga due to inclement weather.

The poll body also postponed its document evaluation on Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo slated on Thursday, 25 July.

Garcia previously noted that Comelec was scheduled to visit Bamban on 25 July to obtain documents for Guo's case, including the election day computerized voters list, which contains the details of voters who cast their ballots including their fingerprints.