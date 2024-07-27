Marcos on INC anniv: Keep inspiring nation

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. encouraged Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) to continue inspiring the country and fostering unity as it marks its 110th founding anniversary on Saturday, 27 July, 2024.

Marcos commended the INC for its “enduring faith, dedication, and positive impact.”

“Sa panahon ng kagalakan at sa gitna ng mga pagsubok, ang ating pananampalataya ang nagsisilbing ilaw sa ating landas at nagbibigay-lakas sa atin upang patuloy na magsikap at mangarap para sa mas magandang buhay. Ito rin ang gumagabay sa atin upang maging malikhain, matulungin, at kapaki-pakinabang na mamamayan, alinsunod sa mga salita at aral ng Poong Maykapal,” the President said in a message to the institution and its members.

(In times of joy and trials, our faith serves as a light on our path and empowers us to continue to strive and dream for a better life. It also guides us to becoming a creative, helpful, and valuable member of the community in accordance with God’s teachings).

Marcos said the INC’s commemoration of its founding year is a testament to its members’ lasting faith in the Almighty.

“Nawa'y magpatuloy kayong maging inspirasyon hindi lamang sa inyong pamayanan, kung hindi para sa buong bansa. Ang inyong walang-sawang paglilingkod at mga gawain ay naglalarawan ng pagkakaisa, pag-unlad, at mas malalim na pang-unawa bilang isang sambayanan,” he said.

(May you continue to be an inspiration not only to your community but to the entire country. Your tireless service and works reflect unity, progress, and a deeper understanding as a people).

Marcos also encouraged the religious group’s members to become instruments of change in society.

”Sa bawat hakbang ng kabutihan at malasakit, maging instrumento nawa tayo ng pagbabago sa ating lipunan, at ating isakatuparan ang Bagong Pilipinas na makabubuti para sa lahat,” he said.

(In every act of goodness and concern, may we be instruments of change in our society so that we may realize a new Philippines that is beneficial for everyone).

Lastly, Marcos urged the INC members "to strengthen their belief and love of God and fellowmen and to pray for the country’s future that is full of hope, prosperity, and peace."