LOOK: Children from Baseco Compound in Manila, on Saturday, 27 July 2024, were spotted playing amid the huge waves of Manila Bay. State weather bureau PAGASA issued a weather update predicting a thunderstorm likely to hit Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, and Cavite within the next 12 hours. It is closely monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) located 1,035 kilometers east of Southeastern Mindanao. KING RODRIGUEZ