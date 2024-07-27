DHSUD chief orders moratorium for typhoon victims

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar has ordered key shelter agencies (KSAs) to implement a moratorium on monthly payments for beneficiaries affected by Typhoon Carina.

In a memorandum issued on Friday, Acuzar directed the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund), National Housing Authority (NHA), Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), and National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC) to grant a one-month moratorium on payments for their typhoon-affected clients.

Acuzar stressed that this action is the Department’s way of extending help and easing the burden on families affected by the typhoon.

"As part of our disaster response effort, the KSAs are hereby instructed to grant a one month moratorium on the payment of monthly amortizations to their respective clientele affected by this disaster, subject to their internal rules and regulations," Acuzar ordered.

"This is also in compliance with the President's directive to extend all necessary assistance to those affected by the typhoon," he added.

The move by DHSUD will benefit thousands of Filipino families with outstanding loans to the KSAs.

"Ito po ang agaran tulong at tugon ng DHSUD at mga KSAs sa utos ng ating mahal na Pangulong Bongbong Marcos Jr. na ibigay ng lahat ng tulong sa mga naapektuhan ng kalamidad," Acuzar concluded.

As DHSUD chief, Acuzar concurrently serves as chairman of the boards of the NHA, SHFC, NHMFC, and Pag-IBIG Fund, all offering housing and other shelter-related loans.

Apart from the moratorium, SHFC President Federico Laxa said they have prepared 9,132 relief packs to be distributed to typhoon-affected families within their project sites.

Earlier, the Pag-IBIG Fund also announced the allocation of P3 billion in calamity loans for its members. As of noontime Friday, at least 250 loan applications had been received.

The Fund is also deploying its Pag-IBIG on-wheels mobile offices to affected areas to deliver frontline services closer to the people.